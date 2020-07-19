Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

