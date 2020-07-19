Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.