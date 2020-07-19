Telemus Capital LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $324,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.