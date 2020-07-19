Telemus Capital LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

