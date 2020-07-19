Telemus Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,858,074 shares of company stock valued at $477,673,348. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $37.02 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

