Telemus Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,588 shares of company stock worth $15,042,968 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

BMRN opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

