Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

