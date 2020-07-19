Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.