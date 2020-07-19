Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 293 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of EWBC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.