Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 4,278 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,919,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.