Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 32.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

