Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UN opened at $54.15 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.