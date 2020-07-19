Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MUFG stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.