Telemus Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

