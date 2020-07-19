Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 156.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.86.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

