Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

