Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Tempur Sealy International worth $60,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

