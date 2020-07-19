Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Receives Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.14.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.