Tiaa Fsb Purchases 25,514 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $166,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

