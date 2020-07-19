TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $432.87 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

