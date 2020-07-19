Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (NYSE:CPKF) Head-To-Head Survey

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $58.26 million 1.55 $11.40 million $2.29 8.00 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.34 $3.22 billion $4.37 8.31

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 0 7 13 0 2.65

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $45.68, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.73% 11.27% 1.25% Truist Financial 17.32% 8.07% 1.00%

Dividends

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Truist Financial beats CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

