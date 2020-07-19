Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 169 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hershey were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.