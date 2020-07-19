Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corning were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 236.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

