Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

