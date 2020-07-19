Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after buying an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,473,000 after buying an additional 842,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

