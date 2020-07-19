Trust Co. of Vermont Has $215,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

