Trust Co. of Vermont Has $693,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,739 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED opened at $74.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

