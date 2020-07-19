Trust Co. of Vermont Has $734,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 110,507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN opened at $43.89 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.