Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

