Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $313,000 Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $71,581,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,016,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00. Insiders bought a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755 in the last quarter.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

