Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 674 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Marriott International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

