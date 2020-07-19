Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 176.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 133.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TU stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

