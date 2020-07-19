Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

