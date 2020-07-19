Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $610.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $613.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

