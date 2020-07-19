Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

