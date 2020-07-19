Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

