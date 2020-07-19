Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,852 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

