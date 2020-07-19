Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,218 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in VF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

VF stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

