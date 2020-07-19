UBS Group Downgrades Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL opened at $7.69 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.