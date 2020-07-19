UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zelman & Associates

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1,985.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

