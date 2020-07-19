United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

