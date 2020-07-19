Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

