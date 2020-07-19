Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $56,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

