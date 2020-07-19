VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $52.63 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

