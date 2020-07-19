Vikas (Vik) Bansal Buys 85,907 Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal acquired 85,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$186,418.19 ($127,683.69).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.40 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$2.53 ($1.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

