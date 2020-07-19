Vikram Verma Sells 793 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $12,140.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.06 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.