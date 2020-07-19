W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRB stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

