Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $7,955,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

