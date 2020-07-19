Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,067 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.