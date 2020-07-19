Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

